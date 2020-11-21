Zucchini turns into ‘Jugni’ at a Ludhiana supermarket…See how people reacted….

Misspellings and mispronunciations are extremely common. A user named Dr Aman Kashyap posted a photo on his Twitter page. It is from a supermarket in Punjab’s Ludhiana. The photo is that of a Zucchini and its price. The issue here is not the price. The vegetable is misspelt as ‘Jugni’ instead of its actual name.

When Zucchini Comes to Punjab.

The Punjabi dialect didn`t even spare poor Zucchini once it`s been to Ludhiana. pic.twitter.com/euSelaYPVs — Dr Aman kashyap (@DrAmankashyap) November 18, 2020

“When Zucchini comes to Punjab. The Punjabi dialect didn’t even spare poor Zucchini once it’s been to Ludhiana,” the caption joked. Certain words are said in a rather peculiar manner which may seem funny to others. A lot of times such instances go viral and can make anyone laugh out loud.

“Jug Jug jeeve jugni,” one user could not help but comment this. Following him, many others tweeted lyrics of the famous Punjabi song ‘Jugni.’ One of the users loved this mistake so much that it changed his mind about the vegetable, “Jugni sounds so much better. I might even try to eat it because of this name change.”