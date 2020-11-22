2021 Class 10, 12 exams date sheet announced by CBSE. Read more!!!

Yesterday, board secretary Anurag Tripathi said that the CBSE exams for class 10 and 12 will happen for sure and a schedule is likely to be announced soon.

During a webinar on “New Education Policy”, Tripathi said, “The board exams will happen for sure and a schedule will be announced very soon. The CBSE is making plans and will soon reveal how it will do test assessments. During March-April we were flummoxed as to how to move forward, but our schools and teachers rose to the occasion and transformed, trained themselves in using new technology for teaching purposes, and within few months conducting online classes using different apps became normal.”

He added, “During March-April we were flummoxed as to how to move forward, but our schools and teachers rose to the occasion and transformed, trained themselves in using new technology for teaching purposes and within few months conducting online classes using different apps became normal.”

The board exams which had to be postponed mid-way were later cancelled and the results were announced on basis of an alternative assessment scheme.