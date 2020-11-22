Amit Shah in Chennai: Police detained a man for throwing a placard at Union Minister

The Chennai police have arrested a man for throwing a placard at Home Minister Amit Shah while walked on GST Road to greet BJP and AIADMK cadre. He got out of his vehicle and walked on the busy GST road outside the Chennai airport to greet supporters. The protestor is 67-year-old Durairaj and he lived in Nanganallur, Chennai.

The Home Minister visited Chennai to inaugurate government projects and hold political talks ahead of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021. In a video, surfaced online shows a man standing among a group of supporters on GST road throwing a placard over the barricades placed to control the crowd. The police have booked the man for questioning. The incident has been reported at a time when the hashtag #GobackAmitShah has been trending on Twitter.

