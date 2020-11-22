Ayurveda doctors were allowed to do surgeries. Know more…

The Central government notified that Ayurveda doctors can now be allowed to perform general surgeries like ENT, ophthalmology, and dental procedures. The Ayurveda students will be receiving training in ‘shalya’ (general surgery) and ‘shalakya’ (diseases of ear, nose, throat, eye, head, Orthodontistry) specializations. It will make them legally eligible to perform procedures such as skin grafting, cataract surgery, and root canal treatment.

“The Central Council of Indian Medicine, with the previous sanction of the Central Government, hereby makes the following regulations further to amend the Indian Medicine Central Council (Post Graduate Ayurveda Education) Regulations, 2016,” the CCIM gazette notification reads. The latest move by the Centre is an addition to a host of decisions taken amid the COVID-19 pandemic, which shows an impending paradigm shift in healthcare from modern medicine to the traditional form.