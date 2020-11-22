BJP candidate contesting in the upcoming Kerala local body polls collapsed and died while campaigning

BJP candidate, Vishwanathan, contesting in the upcoming Kerala local body polls, collapsed and died while campaigning. Although the party workers take him to the Karunagappally Taluk Hospital and then to the Alappuzha Medical College Hospital, he succumbed. The funeral will be held after the COVID-19 results of the deceased come out.

The local body polls in Kerala will be held in three phases, on December 8, 10, and 14. Over 1.68 lakh nominations have been filed for the 1,199 local bodies in the state. 1.23 lakh nominations alone have been filed for the 941-gram panchayats in the state, while 14,195 people have filed nominations to contest for the 152 block panchayats.