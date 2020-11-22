“Varunastra” ; Indian naval firepower gets first heavyweight torpedo!!!

Visakhapatnam; Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) on Saturday delivered the first heavyweight torpedo, Varunastra to the Indian Navy. The heavyweight torpedo, has been designed and developed by NSTL, Visakhapatnam. BDL, being the production agency, is manufacturing Varunastra at its Visakhapatnam Division for the Indian Navy. According to a BDL, statement this product is also being proposed for export. The missile system will be fully aboriginal and has been devised by the DRDO for the Indian Air Force.

G. Satheesh Reddy, Secretary, Department of Defence R&D and Chairman, DRDO flagged off the first Varunastra, that was delivered to the Indian Navy at a ceremony held at BDL, Visakhapatnam Unit. He later laid the foundation stone for establishing state-of-the-art central stores at BDL, Visakhapatnam Unit.

BDL is associated with DRDO for its different missile programs and it is the production agency for Quick Reaction Surface to Air Missile (QRSAM), for which, trials were executed successfully recently. BDL is also the production mechanism for the Astra Air- to- Air Missile System and has started manufacturing these missiles. These missile systems are designed indigenously by the DRDO for the Indian Air Force. Satheesh Reddy appreciated the teamwork between all stakeholders, particularly the design agency NSTL and the production agency BDL for the manufacture of the first Varunastra. He told that BDL should take initiative for new programs of ALWT and EHWT.

Siddharth Mishra, CMD BDL said BDL is poised to take on the production of futuristic weapon techniques. Towards this, the BDL team is dedicated to sharpen new skills and make the necessary infrastructure.