‘Proud moment for India’ ; ISRO’s navigation system approved for global operations !!!

The IRNSS is now a part of the World Wide Radio Navigation System and operates like the Global Positioning System (GPS) and Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS). It will be used by merchant ships for navigation in the ocean within the area encircled by 50°N latitude, 55°E longitude, 5°S latitude, and 110°E longitude (approximately up to 1500 km from Indian boundary), media reported.

The Maritime Safety Committee of IMO during its recent conference held from November 4-11 has endorsed the honor of the IRNSS as a part of the World-Wide Radio Navigation System, Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement. The Directorate General of Shipping (DGS) prompted the topic with the IMO for an offering of praise to IRNSS as a component of the World-Wide Radio Navigation System.

The report drafted by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was presented to IMO for review which includes the points of the trials brought out on merchant ships examining the precision of the system. IRNSS is an autonomous regional navigation satellite system formed by India to deliver accurate position information service to help in the navigation of ships in Indian Ocean waters.