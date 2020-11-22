“Drug Case” ; Popular bollywood comedian Bharti Singh and husband arrested by NCB !!!

Popular comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau on Sunday morning after hours of questioning. Bharti Singh was arrested on Saturday for occupancy and consumption of narcotics.

A team of NCB officials executed raids at Bharti and Haarsh’s Mumbai residence after obtaining a clue from drug dealers.” NCB intruded production office & house of comedian Bharti Singh & from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Both Bharti & her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja,” media reported.

NCB raided production office & house of comedian Bharti Singh & from both the places 86.5 gms of Ganja was recovered. Both Bharti & her husband Harsh Limbachiya accepted consumption of Ganja. Bharti Singh arrested & examination of Harsh Limbachiya is underway: NCB — ANI (@ANI) November 21, 2020

“A team led by NCB’s zonal director Sameer Wankhede carried out a search at Bharti Singh’s residence at Lokhandwala Complex in Andheri based on specific information. A small quantity of cannabis was recovered from her place,” the official told. “Singh’s name had sheared up during the interrogation of a drug peddler,” he said. The agency is also taking out investigations at two other locations in the metropolis, the official added.In a related development, NCB detained another drug peddler today, whose arrest is being examined in relation with raids at Bharti and Haarsh’s residence.

Bharti Singh is a famous name in the television industry. She has hosted several shows and is seen currently on Kapil Sharma’s comedy show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. Bharti and Haarsh got married on December 3, 2017, in Goa. Several celebrities attended the starry wedding and reception of the cute couple. The couple featured together on dance reality show Nach Baliye 8. They had also worked in a number of comedy shows which had Haarsh on board as the scriptwriter and Bharti as the performer.

Several Bollywood and television stars have come under the NCB monitoring in drugs case so far. A few days back, Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal was called by the officials for inquiry.The continuing NCB action is the result of the investigation into the celebrity drugs angle that has occurred prominently after the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on June 14, 2020.