Harley-Davidson India to resume sales from Jan 2021. Know more

Harley-Davidson confirms that the brand will resume India operations via Hero MotoCorp starting from January 2021. The buyers of Harley-Davidson motorcycles in India will continue to get all the benefits, including warranty and H.O.G. (Harley Owners Group) activities as well. The company states that as part of its agreement with Hero MotoCorp, the American brand will continue to introduce new motorcycle offerings in the market. Harley-Davidson has also promised its customers of regular updates and news, going forward as well.

Sajeev Rajasekharan, M.D. – Asia Emerging Markets & India, Harley-Davidson, stated: “As we change our business model in India, we are pleased to be continuing our journey in the country together with Hero MotoCorp. We are working closely with Hero to ensure a smooth transition for our riders. We are providing our riders with updates as available and have assured them that Harley-Davidson motorcycle, parts, and accessories, and general merchandise sales, as well as after-sale services, warranty, and H.O.G. activities, will continue from January 2021 onwards.”

