Kashmir to Kanyakumari in 8 days; 17-year-old boy sets a record for the fastest bicycle journey

A 17-year-old Nashik boy, Om Mahajan, has broken the record of the fastest bicycle journey across India. He pedalled from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, which is approximately 3,600 kilometres in just 8 days seven hours and 38 minutes. Young Mahajan broke Lt Col Bharat Pannu’s record before it could be entered in the Guinness Book.

He has taken admission in sports management course in the United States but the pandemic has delayed his departure. Mahajan started his journey last week from Srinagar and passed through several states to reach his final destination, which is a tropical temperature place. Mahajan also had to cycle through rain somewhere in Madhya Pradesh and got only a few hours of sleep during his entire course of the challenge.

