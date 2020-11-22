Man allegedly killed his father in an attempt to get a job on ‘compassionate ground’

An unemployed man murdered his father to get a job on compassionate grounds. His father, Krishna Ram (55), was the head security guard of Central Coal Fields Limited (CCL) central workshop at Barkakana in Ramgarh district. He was found dead on Thursday with his throat slit.

Police have recovered a small hummer knife used in the murder and the mobile phone of the deceased. The accused has confessed during interrogation that he killed his father to get a CCL job on “compassionate grounds”. The legal dependent of an employee will be given a job if the employee died during his service tenure according to the company rules.

