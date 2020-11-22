Famous TV actress succumbed to death due to kidney failure.

Television actress Leena Acharya succumbed to death due to kidney failure. Leena had appeared in the web series ‘Class Of 2020’ and television shows like ‘Seth Ji’, ‘Aap Ke Aa Jane Se’ and ‘Meri Hanikarak Biwi’ among others. Screenwriter and actor Abhishek Gautam have mourned her demise through his FaceBook post: “My good friend and a great artist Leena Acharya, who would always stand up for others, bid goodbye to this world and I lost a good friend. You will always be missed my friend.”

The actress was suffering from kidney ailment for the past one and half years. Her mother donated her kidney a while back, but she didn’t survive. Apart from television shows, Leena also starred in the movie Hichki starring Rani Mukerji in the leading role. She breathed her last while she was in her 30s.

