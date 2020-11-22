“Weather alert” ; ‘Cyclonic storm’ likely to hit Puducherry within 3 days!!!

Puducherry; The low-pressure zone over the Bay of Bengal has become well observed and is likely to focus on excavation and boost into a cyclonic storm that crosses Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts on November 25 obtaining heavy rains, the Meteorological Department stated. By influence, on November 25, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karikkal areas are possible to get rainfall at most places with extreme rains at a few places and heavy rains at isolated places.

Sea circumstances would be and wind speed is presumably increase from November 22 onwards, “gusting 100 kmph over southwest Bay of Bengal and along and off Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts around the region of landfall on November 25,” a report said. Fishermen have been instructed to remain off the sea and local authorities said they have also urged fishermen who have already gone out for fishing to come back.

The rainfall activity is likely to advance over south peninsular India from November 23 onwards with relatively widespread rains and thunderstorms over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karikkal provinces between November 24 and 26. The bulletin said: “The low-pressure area over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal has become well-marked low-pressure area and persists over the same region.

“It is very likely to concentrate into a depression over southwest Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours and strengthen further into a cyclonic storm during subsequent 24 hours. It is very likely to drive northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram around 25 November 2020 noon/afternoon. South coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema, and Telangana are also expected to receive rainfall from November 25 to 26 given the system”, the bulletin said.