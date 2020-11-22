“Yoga and Ayurveda” ; India’s gift to world health !!!

Ayurveda and yoga were India’s gift to the world and it should be promoted across the globe, Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said at an event arranged by the Boston Centre of Excellence for Health and Human Development on Sunday. Dr. Vardhan said, “The ancient wisdom and health-management systems have been using nature’s cure for years. The time has come for modern medicine and India’s traditional system to go together with an integrative approach to impact our lives and much better disease outcomes.”

A day after the government approved post-graduate practitioners in selected streamlets of Ayurveda to be oriented to conduct surgical methods and incorporate them into a pattern, the Ayush Ministry emphasized that surgery was a factor of the Ayurvedic curriculum for considerable years and that the recent government order was only to elucidate the precise surgical procedures to be executed by those following Ayurveda.

Dr. Vardhan analogized the spreading epidemic to a ‘transitory state of our civilization’ and said, “We have not seen the Spanish Flu, World War I, and World War II. But we are living in a stage of a silent war. Over 100 million people died. And in many cases, they could not be visited by their dear ones during the last moments of life. Their last-rites and funerals were also had to be done very submissively. And those millions who survived also have many difficulties, besides the economic burden placed on them.”