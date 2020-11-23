Alert!!! IMD predicts heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours as the cyclonic storm is heading towards the coast region

Chennai: The India Meteorological Department has said that there is a tropical threat to Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts from a cyclone to a severe cyclone, with a causative depression developing traction over the South-West and adjoining South-East Bay of Bengal and forecast to attain cyclone status. Also, IMD predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours as the cyclonic storm is heading towards the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast.

“The well-marked low pressure over southwest Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify further into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours and move towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coast. It’s likely to cross between Karaikal & Mamallapuram by November 25 afternoon,” said S Balachandran, IMD Chennai. “The Depression over southwest and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal about 600 km south-southeast of Puducherry and 630 km south-southeast of Chennai. It is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours (sic),” the IMD said in a tweet.

