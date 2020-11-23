Baby giraffe is taking its first step enthusiastically…Watch video!!!

Have you ever seen little kids learning to walk? Falling down and getting up again. So are the offspring of animals. The video of the baby giraffe that appeared on the Twitter page of Wonder of science is now getting everyone’s attention. The incident took place at the Alborg Zoo in Denmark.

The video shows the baby giraffe trying to walk and suddenly falling. But he tries to make it happen again without giving up his attempt. It falls a couple of times but in the end it stands up. He is then seen standing next to his mother giraffe.

Baby giraffe takes its first steps. Credit: Aalborg Zoo pic.twitter.com/dU4OyDuAYd — Wonder of Science (@wonderofscience) November 20, 2020

The video was titled ‘Baby Giraffe takes its first steps’. The video also comes with a lot of interesting comments. You can see funny video comments like ‘Fallen four times, got up five times’, ‘Beautiful …’.