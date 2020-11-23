COVID-19 Vaccine: Sputnik V be cheaper than Pfizer, Moderna

The Sputnik V developer stated that the price of the Russian corona virus vaccine Sputnik V will be cheaper than the vaccine discovered by Pfizer and Moderna.

The official account said, “Translating pharma lingo: the announced price of Pfizer of USD 19.50 (Rs 1446) and Moderna of USD 25-USD 37 (Rs 1854.07-2744.02) per dose actually means their price of USD 39 (Rs 2892.34) and USD 50-USD 74 (Rs 3708.13-5488.04) per person. Two doses are required per person for the Pfizer, Sputnik V and Moderna vaccines. The price of Sputnik V will be much lower.”

While speaking with the German weekly Welt am Sonntag, Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel had said their COVID-19 vaccine would cost the same as a flu shot which is between $10-$50. The earlier announcement by Moderna, the company had claimed that its experimental vaccine is 94.5% effective, which is based on the interim data from the last-clinical trial. With this, Moderna has become the second developer after Pfizer and its partner BioNTech to report results that far exceeded expectations.