Virus Updates!!! 44,059 new virus cases in India. Read more!!!

In global record, there are 58,961,247 new virus cases and 1,393,176 deaths reported in a single day. Many countries in Europe are experiencing the restrictions of lockdown again as infections keep increasing across the continent.

Yesterday, India surpassed 44,059 new Covid-19 cases and 511 deaths in last day, according to the Union health ministry data. The nation’s tally now remains at over 9.13 million. The death toll has increased to 133,738.

As per report, Telangana records 602 new Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths and 1,015 recoveries on 22nd November. Total cases in the state increases to 2,64,128 including 1,433 deaths and 2,51,468 recoveries.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan said, “I am confident that the COVID-19 vaccine will be ready in the next three-four months. Priority for the vaccine will be designed on the basis of scientific data. Health care workers and corona warriors will naturally be prioritized followed by elderly and disease-prone people. Very detailed planning is underway for vaccine dissemination. An e-vaccine intelligence platform has been created to discuss the blueprint for the same. Tracking and tracing of the vaccine would be neck-deep once it’s available for the public. Hopefully, 2021 should be a better year for all of us.”