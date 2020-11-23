“Cuteness overloaded”; Kid’s hilarious comment while getting a haircut is going viral on the Internet. Watch

It is a challenging task for any parent to give their children a decent haircut at home. A Hilarious video of a child getting his haircut is going viral on the Internet in recent times. In the video, recently shared on Twitter by a father highlights the problems of giving your child a haircut at home in the most hilarious way. A user by the name of Anup shared a video of his son, Anushrut, getting a haircut and netizens can’t get enough of it.

My baby Anushrut,

Every Parents is struggle pic.twitter.com/wN7B510ZwS — Anup (@Anup20992699) November 22, 2020

“Arey, zyada kyun kar rahi ho zyada, math karoo, arey yaar (Why are you cutting too much, stop),” the child keep saying angrily while a barber cuts his hair. “Arey baapre kya kar rahi ho tum, main gussa hu, main maarunga tumko, main tumhari cutting karunga, main bohot bada hu, main cutting karne nahin dunga (What are you doing, I am very angry, I will hit you. I will cut your hair, I am a big boy, I won’t let you cut my hair,”) the child says.

