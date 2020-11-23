State government issues new guidelines for air, rail travellers

State government has issued new guidelines for all air and rail travellers. The Maharashtra state government has issued the new guidelines.

As per the new instruction released all people coming from Delhi-NCR, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Goa must have a Covid-19 negative certificate. The state government has made this mandatory for all people coming from these states. The decision was taken considering the Covid-19 situation in the state.

Also Read: 1065 new coronavirus cases in UAE

Meanwhile, the recovery rate in Maharashtra had dropped marginally, from 92.82% to 92.75%. The mortality rate remained firm at 2.62%.

The overall infection tally in the state has reached at to 17,80,208. The death toll has reached 46,623 . The total recoveries now stand at 16,51,064. At present there are 81,512 active cases in Maharashtra.