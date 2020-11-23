Magistrate court grants bail for comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh in drug case

Mumbai: The Mumbai Magistrate court granted bail to comedian Bharti Singh and husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa in a drug case. NCB arrested the couple following the seizure of ganja from their house. They two have confessed to consuming ganja as per the police report. Limbachiyaa in his statement disclosed that he purchased ganja from one peddler. He added that he would keep one bag of contraband at his office and another at his house for consumption.

NCB officials recovered a bag with 65 grams of ganja. Later, another search was carried out at his residence, Oberoi Springs in Andheri, from where another bag consisting of 21.5 grams of cannabis and unaccounted cash of Rs 1.49 lakh were seized. Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa have been booked under sections 20(b)(ii)(A) (involves a small quantity of drugs) and 8(c) (possession of drugs) and 27 (consumption of drugs) of the NDPS Act.

