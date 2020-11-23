Bharat Bandh 2020: Central trade unions call for nationwide Bandh on 26th November

Ten central trade unions call for a nationwide general strike on November 26. The trade unions participating on Nationwide strike consists of Indian National Trade Union Congress (INTUC), All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC), Hind Mazdoor Sabha (HMS), Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC), Trade Union Co-ordination Centre (TUCC), Self-Employed Women’s Association (SEWA), All India Central Council of Trade Unions (AICCTU), Labour Progressive Federation (LPF) and United Trade Union Congress (UTUC).

Also read: “Surrender peacefully”; PM gives Tigray rebels 72 hours time to surrender

“The preparatory campaign for the general strike against “the anti-people, anti-worker, anti-national and destructive policies of the BJP government led by Modi has been going on with great enthusiasm all over the country”, a statement reads. The charter of demands of the general strike by CTUs and federations and associations includes the demand to scrap the draconian farm laws. Along with the demands directly related to the workers, the trade unions have also been campaigning on this demand, it added.