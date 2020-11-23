PM Modi at G20 summit highlighted India’s role in keeping its Paris Agreement targets

Yesterday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that India is not only meeting Paris agreement targets but also exceeding them.

While addressing the G20 summit, Modi said that the government is concentrated on saving the citizens of the country and the economy from the effects of the global pandemic. While doing so, the prime minister also mentioned that it is equally important to focus on fighting climate change. PM Modi also asserted that “climate change must not be fought in silos but with an integrated comprehensive and holistic way”. He also affirmed that with his government at the Centre, India has adopted low carbon and climate-resilient development practices.

Modi said, “I am glad to share that India is not only meeting the Paris Agreement targets but also exceeding them. India has taken concrete action in many areas. We have made LED light popular, which saves 38 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year. Smoke-free kitchens have been provided to 80 million households through our Ujwala scheme, this is among the largest clean energy drives globally.”

PM Modi also said that Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure has also seen 18 countries including nine from G20 and four international organizations joining the coalition. The prime minister also said that this is the best time for further increasing research and innovation in new and sustainable technologies.