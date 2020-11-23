Viral Ice Bucket Challenge co-founder dies at 37

Patrick Quinn, co-founder of Viral Ice Bucket Challenge from New York was diagnosed with motor neuron disease. This disease was also known as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) in the US. This condition affects his nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. The Ice Bucket Challenge went viral in 2014. Where we can see people film themselves being soaked in cold water before donating and nominating their friends. It went on to raise more than $220 million (around £165 million) for medical research into the disease.

The supporters Mr Quinn wrote on FaceBook: ‘He was a blessing to us all in so many ways. We will always remember him for his inspiration and courage in his tireless fight against ALS.’ A spokesperson said: ‘The Ice Bucket challenge dramatically accelerated the fight against ALS, leading to new research discoveries, expansion of care for people with ALS, and greater investment by the government in ALS research.’

