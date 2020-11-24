Former Indian Team captain MS Dhoni’s mentor passes away….

Deval Sahay, Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s mentor and who prepared the first turf pitches in Ranchi, passed away due to multi-organ failure in a hospital in the Jharkhand capital. Sahay was 73, and lived with his wife, a daughter and a son.

Sahay was admitted to a hospital due to breathing problems and was affected by coronavirus while in hospital. He was discharged from the hospital on October 9.

“After spending about 10 days at home, he was again admitted to a hospital when he developed complications. And today at around 3 a.m. he passed away,” Sahay’s son Abhinav Akash Sahay told.

Sahay’s character has been portrayed in Dhoni’s biographical Bollywood film, ‘M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story’.