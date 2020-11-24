LIVE Virus Updates: Prime Minister conducted meeting with 8 Chief Ministers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a virtual meeting with chief ministers of eight states where the pandemic cases have seen a quick spout after the festive season. India’s virus tally reach up to 91,77,841 today with 37,975 new infections, while the death toll rose to 1,34,218 after the country reported 480 new deaths. The PM will conduct another meeting around 12pm with states and UTs to discuss vaccine distribution strategy.

He tweeted, “Held a meeting to review India’s vaccination strategy and the way forward. Important issues related to progress of vaccine development, regulatory approvals and procurement were discussed.” He also wrote, “Reviewed various issues like prioritization of population groups, reaching out to HCWs, cold-chain Infrastructure augmentation, adding vaccinators and tech platform for vaccine roll-out.”

On November 21, government said in a statement, “Five vaccines are in advanced stages of development in India, out of which 4 are in Phase II/III and one is in Phase-I/II. Countries such as Bangladesh, Myanmar, Qatar, Bhutan, Switzerland, Bahrain, Austria and South Korea – have shown keen interest in partnering for vaccine development of Indian vaccines and use thereof.”