Newborn girl found stuffed in 3 gunny bags. Watch video

Uttar Pradesh locals found a newborn baby girl stuffed inside three gunny bags on Uttar Pradesh. However, the locals take her to hospital and she has managed to survive. The locals noticed the gunny bags when they heard her wails from the bags. The baby is healthy and is being treated.

“The child has been admitted to Pyarelal Hospital for treatment. The police are taking the required action,” the Meerut police tweeted. “We got a call from a locality called Shatabdi Nagar that a newborn was found. A police team went there and the baby has been admitted to the district women’s hospital. She is being given proper medical treatment and doctors say she is a premature baby but healthy. All SOPs are being followed,” ASP Akhilesh Narayan Singh said.

