Police rescued a young transsexual doctor, who was found begging on a street

Tamil Nadu police rescued a young transsexual doctor, who was found begging on the streets of a temple town. Police also helped her to open a clinic. The young doctor was a graduate from the Madurai Government Medical College in 2018, was ostracized by her family for undergoing sex transformation to become a woman.

After her sex-change surgery, she lost her job from the hospital where she was working for a year “At first I didn’t believe that she was a doctor. She broke down and insisted that she possessed a medical degree but it was on her earlier name,” said Thilagar Thidal police inspector G Kavitha. The inspector then took up the case of the transsexual doctor with her superiors, to extend all possible help. For her part inspector, Kavitha provided her a stethoscope and a doctor’s coat.

