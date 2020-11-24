Teen held for threatening Adityanath…. Read more!!!

The Police held a 15-year-old boy in Agra for sending a threatening message to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on social media.

The message was sent to the WhatsApp number of the 112 emergency service of UP Police. In it, the boy threatened to blow up the CM, said the Assistant Commissioner of Police.

After the message was received, a case was filed on various charges, including criminal intimidation. During the investigation, the police traced the message to the teenager in Agra with the help of its surveillance and cyber teams.

“The boy was brought from Agra to Lucknow and later produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, which sent him to a juvenile home,” said Station House Officer.