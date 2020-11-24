Trading iPads for Gun Permits: Apple security chief accused. Know more!!!

A newly announced indictment charges Apple’s Head of Global Security, Thomas Moyer, with for his alleged participation in a scheme to acquire concealed-carry gun permits for Apple’s security team in exchange for providing cops with iPads.

Yesterday, the office of the Santa Clara District Attorney declared an announcement that a grand jury investigation found that Santa Clara County Undersheriff Rick Sung and Captain James Jensen withheld screened carry permits from parties expecting to acquire them through a traditional application process. Instead, the cops reportedly ran an ongoing operation to pressure applicants into giving goods in exchange for the permits. Moyer was indicted for reputedly bribing an executive officer and authorities said that he promised “200 iPads worth close to $70,000″ in exchange for the approval of four concealed-carry licenses. An insurance broker named Harpreet Chadha was also accused of promising $6,000 worth of luxury box seat tickets to a San Jose Sharks hockey game in exchange for the coveted permits.

The attorney said, “Ultimately, this case is about a long, bitter, and very public dispute between the Santa Clara County Sheriff and the District Attorney, and Tom is collateral damage to that dispute.”