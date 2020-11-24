Uncanny!!! A mysterious metal monolith was discovered in the middle of the desert…

A crew with the state wildlife resources department in the Utah Department of Public Safety helicopter spotted a mysterious monolith sticking out of the dirt last week. It was about 10 to 12 feet tall, the shiny metal object was firmly planted in the ground, suggesting it wasn’t just dropped from above. The unlabeled object is located inside a red rock cave but, fearful amateurs could endanger themselves trying to get a closer look, the workers have withheld details about its exact location.

‘One of the biologists is the one who spotted it and we just happened to fly directly over the top of it,’ pilot Bret Hutchings told. ‘He was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, turn around, turn around!’ And I was like, ‘what.’ And he’s like, ‘There’s this thing back there – we’ve got to go look at it!’ Utah has a history of ‘land art,’ unusual installations that cropped up far from population centers in the 1960s and ’70s.

