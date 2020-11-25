About 100 whales and dolphins died in a mass stranding in New Zealand

A total of 97 pilot whales and three dolphins died after a mass stranding on a remote beach in New Zealand. It was spotted in the Chatham Islands, an archipelago roughly 800 kilometers east of New Zealand’s South Island. Due to the remoteness of the location, rangers said once they reached the beach several hours later, most of the mammals had already died.

“Only 26 of the whales were still alive at this point, the majority of them appearing very weak, and were euthanized due to the rough sea conditions and almost certainty of there being great white sharks in the water which are brought in by a stranding like this,” the department’s Biodiversity Ranger Jemma Welch said in a statement.

