Know why South Korea fined Facebook 6.7 billion won

South Korea fines Facebook 6.7 billion won (US$6 million) for sharing users’ info without consent. Facebook Inc. passed information of at least 3.3 million South Koreans to other companies in its first crackdown on the U.S. tech giant. The Personal Information Protection Commission said Facebook violated the country’s personal information law by providing personal information of at least 3.3 million of the country’s total 18 million local users from May 2012 to June 2018 to other companies without their consent.

When users logged into other company’s services using their Facebook accounts, the personal information of their Facebook friends was also shared with such service providers without consent. The personal information that was shared with other companies included users’ names, addresses, dates of birth, work experience, hometowns, and relationship statuses. Facebook Ireland’s director in charge of user privacy could face up to five years in prison or a maximum of 50 million won in fines if convicted of violating South Korea’s relevant personal information law.

