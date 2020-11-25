Samsung launched Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02: Know the specification and price

The most popular smartphone brand, Samsung has launched its Galaxy A12, Galaxy A02. The budget smartphones were launched in Europe. The phones will go on sale from January, 2021 onwards.

Samsung Galaxy A12 comes in three variants starting at 179 euros ( ?15,800 approx). It has four colour options of black, blue, white, and red. This phone will start selling in Europe in January, 2021.

Galaxy A12 features a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display with a notch on top. It is powered by an unspecified octa-core processor. The smartphone comes in three storage variants of 3GB+32GB, 4GB+64GB and 6GB+128GB. It also has a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 1TB. The phone has a 5-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro lens, a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Galaxy A02s is priced at 150 euros ( ?13,300 approx), and it will be available in February. Galaxy A20 come in three colour options of red, black and white. Galaxy A02s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V display. It packs 3GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage that can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card.

Galaxy A02shas a triple camera setup. It has a 13-megapixel primary camera, 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It has a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies. Galaxy A02s too packs a 5,000mAh battery with 15W fast charging support.