Archaeologist discovered the childhood home of Jesus Christ. Know more

Professor Ken Dark, a British researcher claims that he has excavated the childhood home of Jesus Christ. He has spent 14 years studying the remains of a 1st Century dwelling under the Nazareth Convent in Nazareth, Israel. Initial excavation work took place at the site between 1936-1964, after which it was ‘almost forgotten by scholars’ until Professor Dark started a new project in 2006. He published an article in 2015 based on initial findings from the site, suggesting its identity as the home of Mary and Joseph.

Subsequent analysis has confirmed that it dates back to the 1st Century, strengthening the suggestion that it was once indeed the home of Jesus. Pictured, the stone and mortar dwelling, which was first uncovered in the 1880s, under the Sisters of Nazareth Convent in Nazareth, Israel Artefacts at the site included broken cooking pots, a spindle whorl and limestone artefacts. The house has been cut out of a limestone hillside and having a series of rooms and a stairway. One of the original doorways has survived as has part of the original chalk floor. The house is located beneath the Sisters of Nazareth Convent which is across the road from Church of Annunciation in Nazareth.

Also read:- “Chennai Cyclone Nivar”; 300 km south of Chennai, expected to make landfall, relief teams deployed.