“Chennai Cyclone Nivar” ; 300 km south of Chennai, expected to make landfall,relief teams deployed.

Chennai; Cyclone Nivar is anticipated to cause landfall on Wednesday evening and is presumably cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram with a wind acceleration of 120-130 kmph, blowing up to 145 kmph. Authorities in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, which are envisioned to take the consequences of cyclone Nivar, said precautionary efforts were being taken while the central government ensured all necessary assistance.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the extreme cyclonic storm Nivar over southwest Bay of Bengal has pushed west-northwestwards with a speed of 11 kmph during the past six hours. As of 8.30 am on November 25, Cyclone Nivar lay centered over southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 10.7°N and longitude 81.7°E, about 240 km east-southeast of Cuddalore, about 250 km east southeast of Puducherry and 300 km south southeast of Chennai.

The Tamil Nadu government has announced a public holiday today, with only necessary services anticipated to continue. While bus services in six districts and train services from Chennai have been stopped, suburban trains in Chennai were operated till 10 am while Metro services in Chennai will be operated from 7 am to 10 pm according to the holiday services time table.