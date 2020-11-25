Bizarre!!! Watch a video of household tap water catching fire

A viral video shows that a household tap water going up in flames when a lighter is positioned close to it.

A video shows the legal guidelines of nature on its head. Miss Wen, a resident in the Panjin metropolis, shared footage of the burning faucet water on a Chinese social media website.

Videos of flammable tap water in Panjin, NE China's Liaoning have gone viral. The odd scene is caused by natural gas infiltration due to temporary underground water supply system error, which is now shut down. Normal supply has resumed. Further probe will be conducted: local govt pic.twitter.com/a5EOA5SATU — People's Daily, China (@PDChina) November 24, 2020

“Compared to regular tap water, our water always seems more oily,” Miss Wen was quoted as saying by Newsweek as she complained about pure fuel seeping into their water provide. She mentioned that her father had complained to the native water provide station this summer season, however, the issue was not addressed. “My mother had concerns about our health because the water was gaseous but odorless,” she mentioned, claiming they first observed the flammable water “three to four years” in the past.

Also read:- Crush married to another one, the upset lover allegedly threw acid at her