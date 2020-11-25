Crush married to another one, the upset lover allegedly threw acid at her

Pune: Upset over crush’s marriage with another one, a man in Pune allegedly threw acid at a woman. The incident took place in the Parvatigaon area of Pune. The accused knew the victim from childhood as they had been brought up in the same neighborhood. The accused wanted the woman to marry her but in June this year, she got married to another man. Enraged by this, he threw an inflammable chemical at the woman’s face.

7 percent burn injuries her body was affected by the acid attack, mostly on her face. The woman was in stable condition now. Senior inspector Ram Rajmane said, “Enraged by this, the youth pulled out a bottle containing some chemical liquid and threw it on her face. The woman immediately used a piece of cloth to wipe the chemical, but it caused burn injuries on her.” The youth was arrested on Monday night.

