Foreign companies are eyeing Uttar Pradesh to make huge investments worth over Rs 9000 crores… Read more

Over 20 foreign companies are set to make investments in Uttar Pradesh worth over Rs 9000 crores. 57 domestic and foreign companies have signed agreements for investments worth Rs 46,501 crores with the state government. Out of these companies, 28 foreign companies have signed contracts worth Rs 9357 crores with the Yogi government. 29 domestic companies have made agreements worth Rs 37,441 crore.

CM Yogi seems to be making every possible move to attract companies to invest in the state so that maximum employment can be generated. Migrants workers from various states including Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were severely hit by the pandemic. The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister had formed a commission to employ the people who have returned to the state due to the Coronavirus lockdown. CM Yogi had also signed MoUs with industry associations to generate around 9.5 lakh jobs.

