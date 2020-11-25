Police do not help to check the ‘Gunda Raj’: BJP

A BJP leader in West Bengal has said that the police in the state do not extend any help to check the Gunda Raj. BJP state vice president Raju Banerjee has also said that he would make the West Bengal police lick his shoes if the BJP came to power in the 2021 Assembly elections.

“See what is happening in West Bengal nowadays, will ‘Gunda raj’ prevail in the state? Police are not extending any help. What should be done with such police personnel? We will make them lick boots”, said Raju Banerjee.

Also Read: “West Bengal has turned into second Kashmir”: BJP president Dilip Ghosh

Earlier, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya claimed that security for women is the worst in the state.