BJP leader resigned from Chief Minister’s cabinet.

BJP leader Imarti Devi submitted her resignation from Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan’s cabinet after losing in the Madhya Pradesh by-poll. Imarti Devi was the Minister for Women and Child Welfare Department. Her resignation also comes ahead of the Cabinet meeting on November 26.

“I have handed over my resignation to bhai sahab (Chouhan) and it’s up to him whether he accepts it or rejects it,” she said. “You guys please get the confirmation from the CM… why am I being bothered on this time and again,” she added. Devi’s political career started in 1997 when she became the Senior Vice-President of District IYC (Indian Youth Congress) in Gwalior. She was 22 then. She went on to become a member of the District Panchayat of Gwalior from 2004-2009. Devi has been the chairperson of Block Congress Dabra since 2005. Before joining BJP, Devi was an active member of the Congress Party for nearly 23 years.

Also read:- Special Operations Team nabbed a 29-year-old woman with 20kg of ganja