Special Operations Team nabbed a 29-year-old woman with 20kg of ganja

Special Operations Team caught a 29-year-old woman from Hyderabad and also seized 20kg of ganja. She was allegedly involved in illegally supplying, procuring and possessing ganja. Along with ganja police also seized a mobile phone, Rs 5,000 cash, and a suitcase from Prameela Mugre, the accused. She was a resident of Mumbai, Maharastra.

“Prameela was involved in illegal ganja supply. She was planning to transport the ganja from Vizag to Mumbai. She used to purchase ganja from peddlers in Vizag at a cost of Rs 5000 per kg and sell at a higher price of Rs 10,000 per kg in Mumbai,” police said. Prameela with 20kg of ganja, was on her way to Mumbai while police caught her on Uppal X Road in Hyderabad.

