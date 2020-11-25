CM Pinarayi Vijayan requested the Prime Minister to release the central funds as soon as possible

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to avoid delay in payment of GST compensation. Also, he asked that the state should be given more freedom to utilize the funds of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF).

The Chief Minister also requested the Prime Minister to release funds from the Center to provide assistance to the deserving victims of Covid. The Prime Minister had held a meeting with the Chief Ministers via video conference for discussing about the Covid epidemic. The Chief Minister also briefed the meeting on the steps being taken by Kerala regarding the defense of Covid.

