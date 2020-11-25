“Cornbread dressing”; Kamala Harris shares one of her family’s favorite ‘Thanksgiving recipes’…

US Vice President-elect Kamala Harris has shared one of her family’s favorite ‘Thanksgiving recipes’. She shared the step-by-step recipe to make the perfect cornbread dressing. “During difficult times I have always turned to cooking. I hope whenever you’re able to make it in life, it brings you as much warmth as it has brought me—even when separated from those I love,” she wrote on Instagram.

Harris instructed that one needs packages of cornbread mix, spicy pork sausages, onions, apples, celery stalks, chicken broth, unsalted butter, fresh parsley, sage, thyme, rosemary, salt and pepper to make “Kamala’s Cornbread Dressing”. The recipe has garnered over three lakh likes along with a ton of compliments.

The holiday of Thanksgiving is celebrated on the fourth Thursday of November in the United States. The centerpiece of contemporary Thanksgiving is usually a large meal most often a roasted turkey served with a variety of side dishes.

