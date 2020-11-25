‘Do not let moose lick your car’: Know why a Canadian sign says this!!!

Warn road signs are set up in the alpine town of Jasper, Canada, where salt-obsessed moose pose a danger to themselves and drivers when salt-spattered cars appear in their area.

“Oh hi, moose. We have strict instructions about your snack habits,” one Twitter user wrote on the platform alongside images of the extremely direct and specific road sign and a photo of a moose. The viral tweet has racked up over 46,000 likes since being posted this month.

“They’re obsessed with salt, it’s one of the things they need for the minerals in their body,” Jasper National Park spokesman said.

The problem is that moose and automobiles do not pair well, and are a mutual danger to one another. But at Jasper National Park, in Alberta province, both are a common occurrence.