Global Conference on ‘Noise & Health’ to be held on 28th November; Check Details here…

Kochi: Noise pollution is a growing problem across the globe and one which many people may not be conscious of the consequences on their health. Environmental noise, and in particular road traffic noise, stays a major environmental problem impacting the health and well-being of millions of people. Twenty percent of the world’s population are exposed to long-term noise levels that are dangerous to their health. The second global conference on ‘Noise & Health’ being organized by IMA – National Initiative for Safe Sound (NISS), Department of Environment, Kerala and Kerala Police will be held from 2 pm to 8.30 pm on November 28.

Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan would be the chief guest at the global conference. Free registration is compulsory for participants. A group of national and international faculties will share their expertise in the webinar being organized as part of the global conference. National president of IMA Dr. Rajan Sharma and secretary-general of IMA Dr. R V Asokan would be the other chief guests at the global meet.

The event will also broadcast recommendations about restrain noise pollution such as the formation of an approach for noise pollution and penal provision for violations, the formation of noise regulation council in every city, noise mapping, etc.

For details and registration, visit http://second-nhgm.noise-health-globalmeet.com