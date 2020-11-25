Google clarifies about charging money transfer fee on its payment platform. Know more

Google India clarified that charging a money transfer fee is not applicable for Indian users. The charges are for users in the US. The tech giant has released a notice on the web app that notifies users that the site will no longer work from January next year.

“These charges and fees are specific to the US and do not apply to Google Pay or Google Pay for Business apps in India.” The new app not only handles transactions but also allows you to keep a check on your daily expenditure. The new Google Pay app also behaves a lot like a messaging tool alongside begin a digital payment platform. The redesigned Google Pay app allows you to see people or contacts you exchange money with most often. You will now be able to click on a contact to see details of past transactions in the form of chat-like bubbles. In the same chatbox, you will get options to pay, request money, or split a bill. Currently, Google has rolled out a new app in the US.

