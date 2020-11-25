India launched its land attack version of BrahMos supersonic cruise missile

India successfully test-fired a land-attack version of BrahMos, the fastest supersonic cruise missile in the world. It was tested by the Indian Army in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. It was able to hit its target on another island successfully. The live missile test efforts are on to extend its range to 400, 800, and 1500 km from land, water, or air.

The Indian Navy had carried out test-firing of the missile from the INS Chennai warship last month. This highlighted its capability to hit targets, in high seas, at over a 400-km range. According to the recent reports, the Indian Army’s target is to test an 800-km range BrahMos next year. Reports further state that India is trying to find export markets for the Brahmos Missile, which is largely native to the DRDO under its project, PJ10.

