“Irreplaceable comrade”; Rahul Gandhi mourns over the demise of senior party leader

New Delhi: Former party chief Rahul Gandhi mourns over the death of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel. Rahul said he was a “pillar” of the organization who lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was suffering from complications related to COVID-19. “It is a sad day. Shri Ahmed Patel was a pillar of the Congress party. He lived and breathed Congress and stood with the party through its most difficult times. He was a tremendous asset,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

“We will miss him. My love and condolences to Faisal, Mumtaz (Patel’s son and daughter), and the family,” he said. In his condolence message to Patel’s son Faisal, Gandhi said the Congress has lost a leader who had dedicated his life to the party. “Ahmed Ji epitomized courage and loyalty in public life. He stood by the Congress party through its most difficult times. I will miss his wisdom, his intellect, and his unwavering commitment to the Congress party,” he said.

