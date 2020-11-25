Know which Indian topped the Twitter engagement list in October….

According to Twitteet, a social media analytics firm, the most number of Twitter engagement was by India Prime Minister Narendra Modi (72, 15,913) followed by Rahul Gandhi (35, 53,825).

“Prime Minister Modi has ruled the maximum Trends in the last quarter with 2,171 trends, followed by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy with 2,137 trends.”

“The IPL was the flavour of the season for cricketers where expectedly India captain and expectant father Virat Kohli topped Twitter engagement with 2.4 million engagements. Suresh Raina was at #2 with 1.9 million engagements,” said a press release by Twiteet.

Here are the winners from some key categories:

Politicians – Narendra Modi – 72,15,913 Twitter Engagements

Bollywood – Sonu Sood – 24,36,601 Twitter Engagements

Business Head – Anand Mahindra – 4,08,882 Twitter Engagements

Cricketer – Virat Kohli – 24,65,918 Twitter Engagements

Sports Star (non-cricket) – Vijender Singh – 4,27,006 Twitter Engagements

TV Star – Sidharth Shukla – 3,90,901 Twitter Engagements

Journalist – Deepak Chaurasia – 18,88,720 Twitter Engagements

Founders – Kunal Shah – 60,093 Twitter Engagements

Comedians – Kunal Kamra – 11,46,111 Twitter Engagements

Regional Cinema Star – Mahesh Babu – 7,32,964 Twitter Engagements

Authors – Anand Ranganathan – 5,36,874 Twitter Engagements

Investor – Mohandas Pai – 99,741 Twitter Engagements